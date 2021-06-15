Partly Cloudy icon
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Caribbean food from Mi Roti, The Pimp of Plants, Texas Eats summer treats + more

Diana Winters
, Executive Producer, SA Live

Mi Roti at The Pearl served protein bowls with roti bread and wraps on roti.
SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Caribbean food from Mi Roti at The Pearl, a local plant guy who’s “branching out,” summer treats with Texas Eats and more.

Have you tried roti? It’s a type of bread from Jamaica and they’re serving it hot in wraps or on the side of delicious Caribbean bowls at Mi Roti at The Pearl! A pork dish you don’t want to miss coming up today on the show.

Speaking of tropical food, does pineapple belong on pizza? It’s a serious debate. Share your answer on Facebook and Twitter @SALiveKSAT - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

David Elder takes us to a spot with cool treats for summer in a brand new Texas Eats segment. Check out what’s hot at Aloha Shaved Ice.

Jen meets up with a local plant guy whose business is “blooming.” Check out The Pimp of Plants here.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone. You can watch the full show in the video below.

