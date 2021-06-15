Partly Cloudy icon
These Caribbean bowls can be found at the Pearl in San Antonio | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Mi Roti has an easy and healthy recipe that will be your go-to cuisine this summer. They have an assortment of Caribbean meals to choose from and eat while you relax at the Pearl.

If you wanted to create your own coconut curry chickpeas bowl, one of Mi Roti chefs gave us a step-by-step tutorial.

Coconut curry chickpeas bowl

Ingredients:

  • Chickpeas
  • Coconut milk
  • Garlic
  • Onions
  • Potatoes
  • Parsley
  • Salt and pepper

Check out Mi Roti website for more information and to look at their menu.

