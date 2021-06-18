Family owned and operated cavern offers ‘Discovery Days’ every weekend in June

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Trying to cool off this summer without leaving San Antonio?

The caves at Natural Bridge Caverns are a comfortable 70 degrees year-round, open daily.

It’s the International Year of Caves and Karst, and the family-owned Natural Bridge Caverns is celebrating with Discovery Days.

Every weekend in June, there are free demonstrations, live music and presentations from experts on everything from cave exploration to bats.

Guests can bring family and friends and take part in this safe, hands-on caving experience, accompanied by an educational adventure filled with live demonstrations and presentations from cave experts.

National Bridge Caverns Adventure Tour is back, where guests can explore the cavern through a mine shaft and cave-crawl through undeveloped areas of the cavern.

The company said tickets will be available soon for a cave and bracken bat experience -- for a chance to witness the incredible wonder of both the cavern and the flight of the largest colony of bats in the world.

