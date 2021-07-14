This New Braunfels restaurant has a German menu & 100+ beers to try | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – If there’s one thing you have to try at Krause’s Cafe & Biergarten in New Braunfels, it’s their German meatballs and herb spaetzle. It’s basically their version of mac n cheese with meatballs. Yum!

Krause’s serves up German food with South Texas flavor. The restaurant also embraces the traditional biergarten vibe with outdoor seating on long picnic tables and more than 100 local, regional and international beers on tap.

Want to listen to live music while you dine and drink? They have that, too!

Also on the menu, soft pretzels with beer cheese, a classic Reuben sandwich, schnitzel and more.

Watch the video above for an up-close look at how their meatballs and spaetzle are made.

For more information on Krause’s Cafe & Biergarten, check out their website.