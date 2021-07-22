Making the most important meal of the day healthy & delicious

Let's make the most important meal of the day healthy & delicious | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Start the day right with a healthy option for the most important meal of the day.

Pure Heart Foods shares its grain-free blueberry muffin recipe that will make you feel full and energized. Check it out in the video above.

This local business sells its products at the Pearl Farmers Market and other San Antonio spots, but now you can cook them up on your own, too!

Check out Pure Heart Foods’ website to order their product and you’ll save 15% on their products with the code SALIVE.

Bonus: Check out the grain-free, breaded chicken nuggets recipe at the bottom of this article!