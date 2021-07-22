Mostly Cloudy icon
SA Live

Making the most important meal of the day healthy & delicious

Pure Heart Foods “bakes our day” with grain-free blueberry muffins

Madeline Holdsworth, SA Live Intern

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Let's make the most important meal of the day healthy & delicious | SA Live | KSAT 12
SAN ANTONIO – Start the day right with a healthy option for the most important meal of the day.

Pure Heart Foods shares its grain-free blueberry muffin recipe that will make you feel full and energized. Check it out in the video above.

This local business sells its products at the Pearl Farmers Market and other San Antonio spots, but now you can cook them up on your own, too!

Check out Pure Heart Foods’ website to order their product and you’ll save 15% on their products with the code SALIVE.

Bonus: Check out the grain-free, breaded chicken nuggets recipe at the bottom of this article!

Use your leftover pancake mix for some yummy breaded chicken tenders | SA Live | KSAT 12
Madeline is a digital media intern for SA Live. She studies Agriculture Communication and Journalism at Texas A&M University.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

