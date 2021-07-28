As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, July 28, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, chamoy snacks with a South Side business, an art studio in New Braunfels offering after-school programs, Khakis for Churros with La Familia Cortez and Real San Antonians on the West Side.

Chamoy Dreams is a mobile snack truck on San Antonio’s South Side. They’re going to be whipping up some dreamy chamoy snacks for us today as part of KSAT’s partnership with Live from the Southside.

Fiona visits Alla Prima art studio in New Braunfels to check out their after-school art programs for kids and classes for adults.

H-E-B has a new line of candles with scents like butter tortilla.

La Familia Cortez is hosting its Khakis for Churros back-to-school clothing drive at Pico de Gallo, La Margarita and Mi Familia.

Jen catches up with the family behind Barrio Barista Coffeehouse on the West Side, a couple of Real San Antonians. It’s the home of the original barbacoa grilled cheese. Yum!

