As seen on SA Live - Friday, August 6, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, one-on-one with comedian Jade Catta-Preta, National Root Beer Float Day, Puerto Rican sushi, Get Fit Friday, a Celebrity Chat with Ming Chen and more.

Actor and comedian Jade Catta-Preta is in San Antonio for three days of comedy performances at LOL Comedy Club at Park North Shopping Center. She still has performances ahead for tonight and tomorrow night. Get tickets here.

It’s National Root Beer Float Day and we’re making awesome San Antonio editions of root beer floats with Southside Craft Soda’s Root Bexar. For more information on this local soda maker, click here.

Eklectic Eats food truck is making Puerto Rican sushi. You can catch them on Potranco Road to try out their food.

Burn It In 30 is sharing “back to basics” fitness tips with us for the new school year.

Adeina Anderson from Creative Lifestyles with Adeina shares summer fun ideas to keep the season going.

Compadres Hill Country Cocina is honoring Purple Heart recipients with a special dinner. Jen takes us there. You can follow the restaurant on Facebook and Instagram.

You may know him from the show “Comic Book Men.” Ming Chen shares his latest projects and comic book knowledge in a brand new Celebrity Chat.

