Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with these free, virtual events, including a cooking class with Chef Johnny Hernandez

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

How are you celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month?

National Hispanic Heritage Month is held from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to honor the culture and contributions of Hispanics and Latino Americans, and to celebrate heritage rooted in all Latin American countries.

During this month in 2021, AARP Texas and community partners will host events that aim to share history, heritage and accomplishments of Hispanic and Latino Americans of past and present.

These events are free, virtual and open to the public.

The following events are organized in conjunction with partner organizations in San Antonio. Registration links will be provided on aarp.org/sanantonio. For the entire event schedule, click or tap here.

Monday, Sept. 27 – Oct. 3, All Day -- Conjunto Blues screening

Ad

Join AARP for an online screening of Conjunto Blues, a one-person show that explores the social and historical conditions that led to the development of Conjunto music written and performed by Nicolás R. Valdez and directed by Joel C. Settles.

Thursday, Sept. 30, 6 – 7:30 p.m. – Conjunto Post-show Q&A

Nicolás Valdez leads a Conjunto Blues post-show question-and-answer session via Zoom, where participants can share their own personal stories and memories of how this music has been a part of their lives.

Oct. 2, 1 – 4 p.m. – Celebrando con AARP

Celebrate the Latino community and groove to Tejano and Conjunto music, featuring artists such as David Farias, Street Talk Band, Chente Barrera, and Los Texmaniacs. Also learn about age-friendly initiatives in San Antonio, including housing, transportation, health care, workforce development and social engagement.

Oct. 3, 2 – 3:30 p.m. – The Origins of Conjunto Music

Ad

Conjunto Blues writer and performer Nicolás R. Valdez leads a one-hour-long conversation about Conjunto music and its impact on Latino culture, as well as its origins and evolution.

Monday, Oct. 4, 6-7 p.m. - Cooking Chiles en Nogada with Chef Johnny Hernandez

Join San Antonio’s Chef Johnny Hernandez and AARP for an evening of cooking Chiles en Nogada. Follow along with Chef Johnny at home by attending the virtual Facebook Live event. Click here to register for the event with Chef Johnny.

AARP, the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, says it’s dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. The group works to strengthen communities and advocate for what matters most to families, such as health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment.