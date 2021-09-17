As seen on SA Live - Friday, September 17, 2021

San Antonio – Today on SA Live, get ready for a weekend of laughs, mouth-watering barbecue, fall flavors and a chance to win free tickets!

The Ha Comedy Festival kicks off today and actor and comedian Paul Rodriguez helps us get ready for all the fun! Plus, a chance to win free tickets to one of the shows at Jokesters 22.

Texas Front Yard Barbecue is here with some delicious dishes.

Then, we’re giving you a taste of fall today with the folks from The Drink Tank.

Also, show your school spirit! High school homecomings are happening soon and Lucy’s Mums helps us celebrate.

Fall is an ideal time for runners, we show you how busy moms can get in on the fitness fun with Fit 4 Mom and Mike may be running away from the slithering friends the gang from Texas Reptile Expo is bringing to the show!

He’s called YouTube’s number one magician and you’ve probably seen him on one of your favorite shows. See what’s the next big thing for Murray The Magician.

