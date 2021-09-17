Southbound Coffee serves up fall flavors + positivity

SAN ANTONIO – Adriana Ruiz is still brewing up her coffee and positivity, now moving to a new location at 103 Carle Ave. near I-10 and Probandt.

“We’ve been able to acquire more followers on our social media pages,” Ruiz said “We’ve decided to move more Southtown only because we needed something more accessible.”

Her pink trailer is known in the community, having several loyal customers, she is proud of this passion project.

“I just love talking to people and because I am the only one that runs the business,” she said. “I feel like I build a lot of connections with my customers, I mean you’re walking up to a pink trailer it just feels like happy and you’re gonna get coffee--i want them to have a good experience.”

Ruiz says she has lots of supporters, including her father.

“He just gets really excited and he talks about it and then his friends came by and they were talking about him and how he talks about my business, it’s a nice feeling,” she said. “To just think that my parents sacrificed so much just like coming here and for them to be proud of me, it’s very rewarding.”

Ad

To keep up with Southbound Coffee on Instagram, click here.

Here’s a look at the fall menu:

Basic Bruja - pumpkin spice horchata latte

The G.O.A.T - cajeta (made with goat’s milk) and cinnamon + espresso