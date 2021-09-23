Clear icon
As seen on SA Live - Thursday, September 23, 2021

Giving back in a big way + fall flavors of tea!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s time to give back in a big way and it’s a thirsty Thursday with fall flavors!

We are highlighting local non-profits that are doing good work in the community for The Big Give. One local non-profit that needs donations is Brackenridge Park.

We are enjoying the refreshing fall flavors of tea with hot and loose leaf teas from local company, Teaness.

We have officially transitioned into the fall season. So, we share fall hairstyles that will match your autumn attire with Pony-O.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.

