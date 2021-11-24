75º

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Turkey 2 ways, healthy + easy holiday sides, holiday shopping, desserts from leftovers + Turkey Day games

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

What are you thankful for? Let us know @SALiveKSAT on Facebook and Twitter. (Pixabay, Pixabay 2021)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, turkey two ways, healthy and easy holiday sides, holiday shopping at The Peddler Show and more.

Adrian Davila from Davila’s BBQ shows us how to make sure your turkey is a smoke show at your Thanksgiving dinner.

Plus, we learn another method for cooking a turkey, spatchcocking, from “So Much Food” blogger Jenny Goycochea-Marker.

Need something fun to do with the kids from things you already have lying around the house? We’ll show you three fun games and a treat idea from Adeina Anderson from Creative Lifestyles with Adeina.

Got leftover sweet potatoes or apple pie filling? Cakes Couture is here to help create some delicious desserts from those leftovers.

Chef Brian West is adding a twist to some of your classic Thanksgiving sides. By the way, he does catering for Thanksgiving, if you want to let him handle the cooking - but get those orders in today!

The Peddler Show is coming to Fredericksburg this weekend! Ticket info here.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

