Affordable health care services available for those in need

Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc. is a private, faith-based not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating access to health care for the uninsured through direct services, community partnerships and strategic grant-making in 74 counties across South Texas.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you in a situation where you can’t afford health care coverage?

There’s one local group that helps to create fair opportunities for every person to reach their full potential in health and in life.

Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc. owns and operates two primary care clinics to address the medical, dental and behavioral health needs of people who cannot afford health insurance.

Services are provided on a sliding fee scale based upon ability to pay, household income and family size.

Additionally, Methodist Healthcare Ministries offers health care services and programs throughout its 74-county service area including community counseling services, Community Health Worker program, Get FIT prevention program, parenting support groups and Wesley Nurse program.

The nonprofit is committed to providing high-quality, affordable care that is centered around each patient, providing support to make the best choices for their own health and well-being.

“We recognize that patients come to us seeking relief not only from physical conditions but also healing from emotional and spiritual trauma,” said a representative for Methodist Healthcare Ministries. “Using evidence-based practices, we listen carefully to each patient and offer integrated medical, behavioral and oral health care that is coordinated alongside parenting and wellness classes so that each patient has the opportunity to thrive.”

Methodist Healthcare Ministries is headquartered in the heart of the South Texas Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas.