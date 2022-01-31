Vaquero Cook-Off Y Concert this weekend at Historic Market Square

SA Live's Jen Tobias-Struski gets a taste of this menudo dish from La Familia Cortez

SAN ANTONIO – It’s the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo’s Western Heritage weekend. Along with the Western Heritage Parade, there’s a Stampede 5k run/walk, Wrangler Breakfast and the Vaquero Cook-off.

The best of the best will compete this Saturday at the Vaquero Cook-Off at Historic Market Square. The cooking categories include menudo, chili, cook’s choice and Mexican dessert.

“We’ve been part of this event for the last three years, it just seemed right to have it here in the heart of San Antonio,” Geraldo Carvajal, general manager for La Familia Cortez said.

Monday is the last day to sign-up for the contest that has a top prize of $1,500.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and it’s free and open to the public. For more on the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, click here.