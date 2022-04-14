‘Give Your Community a Boost’: Focusing on COVID-19 vaccines during National Minority Health Month

Metro Health is also focusing on Black Maternal Health Week during the month of April.

April marks National Minority Health Month.

Each year during National Minority Health Month, organizations raise awareness about health disparities in their community, which continue to affect people from racial and ethnic minority groups.

It’s also a time to encourage action through health education, early detection and control of disease complications.

Metro Health is celebrating National Minority Health Month by focusing on the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s theme is “Give Your Community a Boost” — emphasizing the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as boosters, to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to National Minority Health Month, Black Maternal Health Week also falls in April.

According to Metro Health, Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women. Both societal and health system factors contribute to high rates of poor health outcomes and maternal mortality for Black women.

Factors that may contribute to these statistics are variations in health care, underlying chronic conditions, structural racism and implicit bias, Metro Health said.

