81º

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Delicious BBQ, summer camp ideas + wine & pizza pairings!

Fiona Gorostiza, SA Live Host

Tags: sa live, as seen on sa live
As seen on SA Live (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we chow down with Davila’s BBQ and taste a burnt ends wedge salad and pimento brisket grilled cheese!

Plus, we sample Japanese inspired, Taiyaki Soft Serve from Hanamaru Cafe.

Cheers to some summer sips from the bartenders at Bonham Exchange and food and wine pairings from Untamed Wine Estates!

Then, we check out the infant swim program at iSwim4Life in San Marcos that’s saving lives. For an infant swim rescue program near you, click here.

Looking for a list of summer camps to keep the kids busy over the break? We have a list from Alamo City Moms!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.

SA Live is the top-rated local afternoon variety show that features all the things that make living in San Antonio and South Texas great!

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Fiona Gorostiza lights up the airwaves of the Alamo City with her fresh, energetic style, quick wit, and adventurous spirit.

email

facebook