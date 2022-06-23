As seen on SA Live - Thursday, June 23, 2022

Heroes and villains storm SAMA, thanks to former Spur Tony Parker.

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, heroes and villains storm San Antonio! Plus, drinks to keep you cool, Pride Month cookies and more.

Tardif’s is cooking up French cuisine with a Texas twist. Check out their menu here.

Tony Parker’s Heroes & Villains Exhibit at the San Antonio Museum of Art is available to visit now. You’ll be able to see the former Spur’s private collection of life-size pop culture figures.

Miss Rodeo Texas is gearing up for the big pageant! The coronation is happening tomorrow. You can learn all about it here.

It’s Thirsty Thursday and Artisan Craft Bar is shaking things up with frozen cocktails to chill out this summer.

It’s Pride Week in San Antonio! Don’t miss out on these rainbow cookies at W.D. Deli and meet he new owner today on the show.

Ad

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.