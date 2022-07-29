84º

As seen on SA Live - Friday July 29, 2022

Comedian Darren Carter, Star Wars martial arts, Happy Space, summer cocktails + more

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Root Bexar Float? A San Antonio twist on a classic. (Southside Craft Soda, Southside Craft Soda 2021)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, a funny guy, a tiny bathroom makeover, a Star Wars event for Siths and Jedis, summer cocktails and more!

Comedian Darren Carter is performing at the Upstage Comedy Club, but before he does that he’s stopping by Historic Market Square to play trivia with us.

Experimenting with Decor shows us how to upgrade a tiny bathroom space in this Happy Space favorite.

It’s a martial arts event for Jedis and Siths! Championship Martial Arts shows us “the way” for an upcoming event for “Warsies.”

Looking to try a new workout this summer? Ride on in to Amp Studios. They have all the cycling fun you could hope for.

Southside Craft Soda shares some summer cocktail ideas, and here are some fun events for the weekend:

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

