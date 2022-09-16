This grilled meatball recipe is out of this world!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you’re in the mood for some barbecue inspired dishes, you’ll love this grilled jalapeño cheddar meatballs recipe.

Based on Season 3 of Beef Loving Texans’ popular video series BBQuest: “Beyond the Pit,” the show includes four 25-minute episodes and delves into the long-held traditions of Texas barbecue. Season 3 of BBQuest also features some of Texas’ top pitmasters and cattle ranchers who make it possible.

Jess Pryles, live fire cook, Hardcore Carnivore author, and co-host of BBQuest has developed recipes so viewers can recreate dishes from each of the episodes.,

“My goal with these recipes was to provide everyone at home an opportunity to recreate dishes from the show and bring BBQuest to their very own kitchens. I was really inspired, in particular, by a lot of the fusion restaurants we visited. Taking the techniques but personalizing them into a new iteration of Texas BBQ. I was honestly just consistently inspired by the foods, flavors and passion of the pitmasters. From traditional smoked Beef Ribs, to innovative fusion flavors, and everything in between, we’ve got you covered when it comes to the best barbecue Texas has to offer,” Pryles said.

To make the Grilled Jalapeño Cheddar Meatballs, this is what you’ll need.

Ingredients:

2 lbs. Ground Beef

1/2 cup tortilla chips, crushed

3/4 cup milk

3 fresh jalapeños, seeded and finely diced

8 oz. block of cheddar cheese, finely diced

1 Tbsp. paprika

2 tsp. garlic powder

2 tsp. Kosher salt

Preparation:

Step 1) Place the crushed tortilla chips in a large bowl, then add the milk and allow to soften the chips for about 10 minutes.

Step 2) After the mixture is soft and has absorbed all the milk, add the beef, jalapeño, cheese, paprika, garlic, and salt. Mix well to combine all ingredients, then scoop approximately ⅓ - ½ cup of the mixture and form a meatball. Repeat until all the mixture has been formed into balls.

Step 3) Place the meatballs on a plate or tray and refrigerate them for 30 minutes to firm.

Step 4) Light a grill for two zone cooking. For charcoal: light coals and pile them all on one side, creating a hot and cool zone. For propane: light the very end burner on the left or right side, but no other burners. It’s recommended you place a piece of foil under the side without heat to catch any melting cheese for easy cleanup. The grill should be at MEDIUM temperature, about 350-375°F.

Step 5) Place the meatballs on the cool side of the grill (away from the coals or the lit burner) and close the grill lid. Grill for about 25-35 minutes, or until they reach 165°F internal temperature on a meat thermometer.

Step 6) Remove the meatballs from the grill and allow to cool slightly before serving.

Suggestions:

Serve with Mexican rice, beans, or a side salad.

You can visit BeefLovingTexans.com or Hulu to check out BBQuest Season 3.