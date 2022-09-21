Water conservation: ways students, teachers can get involved

The Edwards Aquifer Authority (EAA) Education Outreach Center (EOC) is the EAA’s first permanent facility dedicated exclusively to offering over a dozen interactive and immersive water education exhibits for the general public, schools, and groups to enjoy.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

These innovative, hands-on exhibits are focused on science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. The center has resources for educators too, such as TEKS offerings and more.

The Edwards Aquifer is the primary source of water for millions around South Central Texas and the Hill Country, according to the EAA. That’s why initiatives like the Education Outreach Center (EOC), the Field Research Park (FRP), and the Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP) are the next generation in water conservation and sustainability efforts.

And teaching the next generation about the significance of the Edwards Aquifer is important too.

The Education Outreach Center offers free class presentations where students will do a hands-on activity while learning about the biology and geology of the Aquifer and why it needs to be protected.

Teachers can also visit the EOC’s website to find lesson plans, activities, and experiments that are all aligned with TEKS.

Reservations are required for class presentations and visits. For more information on The Edwards Aquifer Authority Education Outreach Center, visit their website at https://www.eaaeoc.org/.