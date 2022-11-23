As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 23, 2022

What are you thankful for? Let us know @SALiveKSAT on Facebook and Twitter.

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, turkey two ways, healthy and easy holiday sides, holiday shopping at The Peddler Show and more.

Adrian Davila from Davila’s BBQ shows us how to make sure your turkey is a smoke show at your Thanksgiving dinner.

Plus, we learn another method for cooking a turkey, spatchcocking, from “So Much Food” blogger Jenny Goycochea-Marker.

Need something fun to do with the kids from things you already have lying around the house? We’ll show you three fun games and a treat idea from Adeina Anderson from Creative Lifestyles with Adeina.

Got leftover sweet potatoes or apple pie filling? Cakes Couture is here to help create some delicious desserts from those leftovers.

Chef Brian West is adding a twist to some of your classic Thanksgiving sides. By the way, he does catering for Thanksgiving, if you want to let him handle the cooking - but get those orders in today!

The Peddler Show is coming to Fredericksburg this weekend! Ticket info here.

