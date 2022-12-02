58º

SA Live

As Seen on SA Live - Friday, December 2, 2022

Stylish Christmas tree designs, local gift ideas, holiday brunch benefit + fun weekend events

Sarah Cervera, SA Live intern

Shop local this holiday season. (Pixabay, Pixabay 2022)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, local gift ideas, stylish Christmas tree looks, a holiday brunch benefit and fun weekend events.

La Cantera Resort and Spa tells us about a Grinch holiday brunch benefitting the children’s bereavement center.

Haven’t started your holiday shopping yet? Princess and the Monday Home Décor has rounded up a couple of great gift ideas from local small businesses, and shows us some stylish new looks to decorate your Christmas tree.

Lounge downtown at The Esquire Tavern’s downstairs miracle pop-up.

Plus, we have found some fun weekend events to help you get into the holiday spirit. Check them out:

