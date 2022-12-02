Walk in honor of World AIDS Day held in San Antonio

San Antonio Metro Health is hosting “Walk to Remember” to honor those who have lost their life to an AIDS-related illness. In partnership with San Antonio Metro Health.

In honor of World AIDS Day, San Antonio Metro Health hosted a “Walk to Remember,” which commemorates those who have died of an AIDS-related illness and shows support for people living with HIV.

The event, which was held at Woodlawn Lake Park in San Antonio, raised support to fight against the stigma and end the disease.

This year, the national theme of World AIDS day is “Rock the Ribbon.” Community members are encouraged to wear a red ribbon in support.

“More than half of new infections every year are among those who are marginalized, often criminalized and stigmatized,” said Dr. Anita Kurian, Assistant Director with Metro Health.

Kurian said the stigma around HIV is dangerous as it can cause the spread of the disease because those infected are avoiding testing and treatment because they feel stigmatized.

Metro Health provides services and resources to the community through its STD clinic. At the clinic, people can receive evaluation and diagnosis of STD infections as well as treatment and counseling for most STDs. Walk-in appointments are welcome.

PrEP, Pre-exposure prophylaxis, can also be found at Metro Health’s clinic. PrEP can be used to prevent HIV infections, Kurian said.

Getting tested and knowing your status is very important. According to Kurian, one in five people living with HIV are not aware they have the virus.

You can find more information about Metro Health’s STD/HIV program by calling 210-207-8830 or visiting their website.