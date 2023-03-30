As seen on SA Live - Thursday, March 30, 2023

There's a new spot for Mexican food at North Star Mall!

A local cast is in a new film! We catch up with the actors and crew behind “Velocity Girl,” and we hear an original song from the film.

Jen takes us to D’Anthony Salon Spa, where they’re getting ready for the Showtime Hair Show this weekend. It’s an over-the-top, artistic event you don’t want to miss.

There’s a new Mexican food spot by the food court at North Star Mall! If you love Frida Kahlo, this is a must-try! We’re trying Frida Kalorie’s mouth-watering eats.

David Elder introduces us to the James Beard Award finalist chef Ernest Cervantes at Burnt Bean Co. in a special Texas Eats flashback.

Plus, fresh spring salads with Seasonal Farm Salads! You can find them at the Pearl Farmers Market on the weekends.

Our KSAT Community Spotlight is on Texas Hands and Voices this month. You can find out more about what they do for parents of children who are deaf or hard of hearing here.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.