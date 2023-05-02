As Seen on SA Live - Home Improvement Show - Tuesday, May 2, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, we’re rolling up our sleeves and tackling that household DIY/to-do list - it’s our Home Improvement Show!

If you’re looking to learn how to stain and paint furniture yourself, get ready! We’re getting help and tips from the pros at Free Bird Restorations and Designs.

What is hardscaping? Handyman Mike shows us how to build a stone sidewalk in your backyard with his hardscaping skills.

An easy way to spruce up your home is with plants, and the folks at Uprooted Gardens show us how to do that in three different ways.

Plus, Jen takes us through an entryway makeover in a brand-new Happy Space with tips from interior designer Brandi Sutherland.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.