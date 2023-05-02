77º

As Seen on SA Live - Home Improvement Show - Tuesday, May 2, 2023

DIY furniture staining & painting, hardscaping your backyard, Happy Space, house plants & more

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Don't miss SA Live's 2023 Spring Home Improvement Show sponsored by RBFCU! (Brittney Daniels, Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, we’re rolling up our sleeves and tackling that household DIY/to-do list - it’s our Home Improvement Show!

If you’re looking to learn how to stain and paint furniture yourself, get ready! We’re getting help and tips from the pros at Free Bird Restorations and Designs.

What is hardscaping? Handyman Mike shows us how to build a stone sidewalk in your backyard with his hardscaping skills.

An easy way to spruce up your home is with plants, and the folks at Uprooted Gardens show us how to do that in three different ways.

Plus, Jen takes us through an entryway makeover in a brand-new Happy Space with tips from interior designer Brandi Sutherland.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

