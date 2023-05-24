As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, May 24, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., our hearts are with the community. We chat with Therapy Animals of San Antonio, Room Redux, UTSA Asian Festival, try some tacos and more.

The crisis response team for Therapy Animals of San Antonio is here to tell us how they are spreading comfort in the Ulvade community, and how they continue to help others.

Room Redux gave a deserving family in Ulvade a room makeover. Learn more here about how you can help their cause.

UTSA is celebrating Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a weekend festival at the downtown campus that you won’t want to miss.

Tacos Cucuy is joining us to make delicious mushroom al pastor and camote tacos and talking about their upcoming events.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.