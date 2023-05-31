As Seen on SA Live - Monday, May 31, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., check out the Filipino and Pacific Islander Festival, Max & Louie’s French toast and mimosas, rare snacks, Ancira Gives Back and more.

Max & Louie’s joins us to make their scrumptious French toast and scintillating mimosas that will only be available for the summer.

Want to let your favorite nonprofit know how much you care? Give your vote to Ancira Gives Back now through June 8th and Ancira will give the top three winners $51K.

Close out Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with the 2nd Annual Filipino and Pacific Islander Festival happening this weekend! They give us a preview of the wonderful vendors and performers that will be there. Buy tickets now.

Your kids can get in touch with their artsy side at Pinspiration Summer Camp. Our host, Jen, takes us there to learn more about this canvas of possibilities.

Jefferson Bodega helps us shop for rare snacks that can satisfy any craving.

For our deal of the day, Baskin Robbins offers a free scoop of ice cream when you download their app and activate mobile deals.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.