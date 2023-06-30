As Seen on SA Live - Friday, June 30, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we learn how to throw an Indiana Jones themed-party, try Lick Honest Ice Cream’s summer flavors, Postino has a new location, make 4th of July crafts, get a free Popeyes sandwich and more.

Nathan Coe Marsh energizes us with his comedy magic, and you can see him perform this weekend at The Magician’s Agency Theatre.

I scream you scream, we all scream for Lick Honest Ice Creams’ summer flavors which are the perfect way to beat the heat!

Postino Wine Cafe opens their new location at the Rim and our host, Jen Tobias-Struski, takes us to their wine bar and bites.

The Rose Table, a local food blog, shows us the best way to celebrate the new Indiana Jones movie’s release with a themed party and the perfect pasta recipe. Learn how to make Snake Pit Pasta here.

For our deal of the day, you can buy one, get one free chicken sandwich from Popeyes to start off your holiday weekend right.

Princess and the Monkey Home Decor gives us even more DIY 4th of July crafts so we can party like it’s 1776. You can see more of what they have to offer at this Helotes Market.

The 4th of July is this upcoming Tuesday (click here to find the best places to celebrate), but you can start the party this weekend with these fun events happening around San Antonio:

