Recipe: Snake Pit Pasta

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for an Indiana Jones recipe to celebrate the new movie release tonight? Try this Snake Pit Pasta by Katie-Rose Watson of The Rose Table.

It’s an easy main course that’s just as easy to eat. Plus, she shows us how to make a DIY pesto! Both recipes are below.

“Snakes...why’d it have to be snakes?”

Snake Pit Pasta

Ingredients:

1 pound bucatini pasta

1 cup homemade pesto (recipe follows)

4 medium-sized burrata balls

1/4 cup pine nuts

Directions:

Make pesto and set aside.

Cook bucatini according to package directions, drain and toss well with pesto.

Set a burrata ball in each bowl, then plate bucatini “snakes” around the burrata. Sprinkle pine nuts on top and enjoy!

Homemade Pesto

Ingredients:

2 cups packed fresh basil leaves

1/4 cup pine nuts

1 garlic clove

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup pecorino cheese

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Process basil, pine nuts and cloves in a food processor. Gradually pour in olive oil.

Season to your liking, then stir in cheese and serve immediately or freeze for later!