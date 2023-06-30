80º

SA Live

Recipe: Snake Pit Pasta

Celebrate the new “Indiana Jones” movie with this themed recipe by The Rose Table

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Tags: SA Live, Recipes, Snake pit pasta
"Snakes...why'd it have to be snakes?" (The Rose Table, The Rose Table 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for an Indiana Jones recipe to celebrate the new movie release tonight? Try this Snake Pit Pasta by Katie-Rose Watson of The Rose Table.

It’s an easy main course that’s just as easy to eat. Plus, she shows us how to make a DIY pesto! Both recipes are below.

Snake Pit Pasta

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound bucatini pasta
  • 1 cup homemade pesto (recipe follows)
  • 4 medium-sized burrata balls
  • 1/4 cup pine nuts

Directions:

Make pesto and set aside.

Cook bucatini according to package directions, drain and toss well with pesto.

Set a burrata ball in each bowl, then plate bucatini “snakes” around the burrata. Sprinkle pine nuts on top and enjoy!

Homemade Pesto

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups packed fresh basil leaves
  • 1/4 cup pine nuts
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup pecorino cheese
  • Salt and pepper

Directions:

Process basil, pine nuts and cloves in a food processor. Gradually pour in olive oil.

Season to your liking, then stir in cheese and serve immediately or freeze for later!

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

