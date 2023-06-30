Recipe: Snake Pit Pasta

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for an Indiana Jones recipe to celebrate the new movie release tonight? Try this Snake Pit Pasta by Katie-Rose Watson of The Rose Table.
It’s an easy main course that’s just as easy to eat. Plus, she shows us how to make a DIY pesto! Both recipes are below.
“Snakes...why’d it have to be snakes?”
Snake Pit Pasta
Ingredients:
- 1 pound bucatini pasta
- 1 cup homemade pesto (recipe follows)
- 4 medium-sized burrata balls
- 1/4 cup pine nuts
Directions:
Make pesto and set aside.
Cook bucatini according to package directions, drain and toss well with pesto.
Set a burrata ball in each bowl, then plate bucatini “snakes” around the burrata. Sprinkle pine nuts on top and enjoy!
Homemade Pesto
Ingredients:
- 2 cups packed fresh basil leaves
- 1/4 cup pine nuts
- 1 garlic clove
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup pecorino cheese
- Salt and pepper
Directions:
Process basil, pine nuts and cloves in a food processor. Gradually pour in olive oil.
Season to your liking, then stir in cheese and serve immediately or freeze for later!