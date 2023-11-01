As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, November 1, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., We’re celebrating all things Día De Los Muertos with themed cocktails from La Familia Cortez, Adelore Fashion Boutique has altar decorating tips, we try Alebrije Panderia’s pan de muerto and we preview a free Día De Los Muertos event.

How do you honor and remember your loved ones? Share your ofrenda pictures here and you might see it later in the show.

If you’re looking for a free Día De Los Muertos celebration, the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center is hosting their Día de Muertos event today at the Rinconcito de Esperanza from 4 - 10 p.m. and our Jen Tobias-Struski is taking us there.

Adelore Fashion Boutique brings tips on how to decorate your altar to make it look its best for Día De Los Muertos.

Craving lumpia? Filipinolicious shows us how to make this delicious dish and we take a look at what other Filipino cuisine they have on the menu.

Today is Día De Los Muertos and Alebrije Panaderia is bringing pan de muerto and sugar skulls that are perfect for celebrating loved ones.

We get to sample some lovely Día De Los Muertos-themed cocktails you can try at La Familia Cortez.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.