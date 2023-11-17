As seen on SA Live - Friday, November 17, 2023

Here's how you can clean up after your Thanksgiving feast!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., Moms Who Party give us tips for entertaining on Thanksgiving, Whiskey Cake brings the feast, we travel to the 44th Annual Christmas Showcase and we check out where you can get your food for Thanksgiving,

It’s almost time for Thanksgiving and we want to know if you had to eliminate one side, which one would you pick? Vote here and you’ll see the results later in the show.

Whiskey Cake brings the feast with fun Thanksgiving sides, cocktails and desserts you’ll want to have at your table.

If you’re looking for ways to entertain your guests and clean up after the feast, Moms Who Party has tips you won’t want to miss.

Get your holiday shopping started at the 44th Annual Christmas Showcase with tons of wonderful decor, gift ideas and more!

Need help crafting the perfect Thanksgiving feast? Here’s some places with Thanksgiving menu options available to make your holiday party a breeze:

Plus, here’s a couple of local free events happening this weekend to get you in the holiday spirit:

And if you want to learn about even more events happening around San Antonio, check out this website.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.