SA Live deals this week

SAN ANTONIO – It pays to watch SA Live! Here are a few deals for you this week.

Belle of Balloons is offering 6-foot grab-and-go garlands for just $75 (normally $120). The offer ends Sept. 30. Use the promo code SALIVE75.

Boombox Pizza Bar brings retro vibes and brick oven pies to St. Paul Square. Buy a pizza, get another for half off on Tuesdays. Thrifty Wednesdays are 30 percent off all apparel, and Tipsy Thursdays offer $2 draft beer, $5 Jell-O shots and Mojoboxes.

Get $100 off your first custom hat purchase at Luna Lorén Custom Hats when you mention SA Live.

Brushfire Farms is offering 10 percent off on their website when you use the promo code #SATX.

Keep life flexible with ZenergyX Yoga, a new yoga studio inside EnergyX Fitness at Hemisfair. Get a Free Class with promo code SALIVE until August 31. Also, receive a Founders Unlimited Membership for $79 per month until the end of September.

