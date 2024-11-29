As seen on SA Live - Friday, November 29, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we hit the road for holiday fun in Boerne!

Dickens on Main takes place this Thanksgiving weekend and is Boerne’s premier holiday event featuring two nights of free holiday fun. Dickens on Main transforms Boerne’s historic Hill Country Mile into a vintage wonderland with entertainment and holiday shopping. We take you there for a preview.

Stopping for lunch in Boerne? The Dienger Trading Co. bakery and bistro will serve you seasonal eats between shopping excursions.

Want a treat? Bear Moon Bakery Cafe will “bake” your day with pastries, coffee and more.

Chef Jason Dady’s Tre Pizzeria is also nestled in the quaint Hill Country town of Boerne. Jen takes us there for a slice.

