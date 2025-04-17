SAN ANTONIO – This crowd-pleasing recipe will be the hit of your next event.
This recipe from Beef Loving Texans takes only 30 minutes to make & can make about 12 servings.
Easy roast beef potluck rolls
Ingredients:
- 1 pound thinly sliced reduced-sodium deli roast beef
- 1 package Hawaiian rolls (12 count)
- 1/4 cup cream-style prepared horseradish
- 6 slices reduced-fat provolone cheese
- 1/3 cup butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon dried parsley leaves
- 2 teaspoons packed light brown sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Cut rolls in half, horizontally. Place bottom half in prepare baking dish; spread horseradish on cut side. Top with Deli Roast Beef and cheese. Close sandwiches. Using a paring knife, cut into 12 sandwiches.Cooking Tip: You may substitute Dijon mustard for prepared horseradish.
Combine butter, Worcestershire sauce, parsley, sugar and onion powder in small bowl; mix to combine. Pour butter mixture evenly over prepared sandwiches. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour to overnight.
Bake sandwiches, uncovered, in 350°F oven 15 to 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and rolls are golden brown.