Easy roast beef potluck rolls

Recipe from Beef Loving Texans

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

SAN ANTONIO – This crowd-pleasing recipe will be the hit of your next event.

This recipe from Beef Loving Texans takes only 30 minutes to make & can make about 12 servings.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound thinly sliced reduced-sodium deli roast beef
  • 1 package Hawaiian rolls (12 count)
  • 1/4 cup cream-style prepared horseradish
  • 6 slices reduced-fat provolone cheese
  • 1/3 cup butter, melted
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon dried parsley leaves
  • 2 teaspoons packed light brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon onion powder

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Cut rolls in half, horizontally. Place bottom half in prepare baking dish; spread horseradish on cut side. Top with Deli Roast Beef and cheese. Close sandwiches. Using a paring knife, cut into 12 sandwiches.Cooking Tip: You may substitute Dijon mustard for prepared horseradish.

Combine butter, Worcestershire sauce, parsley, sugar and onion powder in small bowl; mix to combine. Pour butter mixture evenly over prepared sandwiches. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour to overnight.

Bake sandwiches, uncovered, in 350°F oven 15 to 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and rolls are golden brown.

