SA Live

Level-up your family meal with Thai burgers

Recipe from Beef Loving Texans

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Thai burgers incorporate peanut butter sauce, lime juice and Asian flavors. (Beef Loving Texans , Copyright 2025 by Beef Loving Texans.)

SAN ANTONIO – Looking to make something different for Mother’s Day? Thai burgers might be your new go-to.

This recipe from Beef Loving Texans takes only 30 minutes to make and can make about four servings.

Thai Burgers

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 1 cup shredded Napa cabbage
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided
  • 1/2 cup chopped green onions
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1 teaspoon hot chili sauce
  • 1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter
  • 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 4 whole wheat or white hamburger buns, split

Directions:

Combine cabbage and 1 tablespoon lime juice in a medium bowl; set aside.

Combine ground beef, green onion, ginger and chili sauce in a medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.

Cooking tip: Hot chili sauce, an Asian condiment made from red chilies, garlic and vinegar, imparts a tangy, spicy heat to dishes. Hot chili sauce is available in Asian markets and the Asian section of most supermarkets.

Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place patties in skillet; cook 10 to 12 minutes until an instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Cooking tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Meanwhile, combine peanut butter, hoisin sauce, the remaining tablespoon of lime juice and sesame oil in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Place one burger on the bottom half of each bun; top evenly with peanut butter and cabbage mixtures. Close the sandwiches with the top half of the buns. Enjoy!

