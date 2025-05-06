Level-up your family meal with Thai burgers

SAN ANTONIO – Looking to make something different for Mother’s Day? Thai burgers might be your new go-to.

This recipe from Beef Loving Texans takes only 30 minutes to make and can make about four servings.

Thai Burgers

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner)

1 cup shredded Napa cabbage

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided

1/2 cup chopped green onions

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon hot chili sauce

1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter

1 tablespoon hoisin sauce

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

4 whole wheat or white hamburger buns, split

Directions:

Combine cabbage and 1 tablespoon lime juice in a medium bowl; set aside.

Combine ground beef, green onion, ginger and chili sauce in a medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.

Cooking tip: Hot chili sauce, an Asian condiment made from red chilies, garlic and vinegar, imparts a tangy, spicy heat to dishes. Hot chili sauce is available in Asian markets and the Asian section of most supermarkets.

Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Place patties in skillet; cook 10 to 12 minutes until an instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Cooking tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Meanwhile, combine peanut butter, hoisin sauce, the remaining tablespoon of lime juice and sesame oil in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Place one burger on the bottom half of each bun; top evenly with peanut butter and cabbage mixtures. Close the sandwiches with the top half of the buns. Enjoy!