Treat your dog with a pupsicle in this Texas heat.

SAN ANTONIO – Temperatures are in the triple digits this week, so we’re all looking for ways to keep cool, including our furry best friends.

But never fear--Cassy’s Treatery has you covered with two recipes for doggy pupsicles that will have your pups barking for more.

Berry bliss pupsicles recipe. (Copyright 2025 by Cassy's Treatery.)