As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, June 11, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we’re celebrating all things Filipino, from food to dance to martial arts for Philippine Independence Day.

The City of San Antonio is celebrating Philippine Independence Day with a proclamation, and we chat with the Philippine-American Chamber of Commerce-Greater San Antonio about the importance of recognizing this vibrant community.

Karilagan Philippine Cultural Group Inc. shares cultural heritage through performing arts, and they give us a special performance this morning.

Have you ever tried Filipino food? We recommend lumpia and delicious Filipino barbecue. Kain-Na Filipino Cuisine tells us all about their upcoming Filipino BBQ Throwdown Street Food Fest.

Kabayan Kusina Filipino restaurant specializes in classic Filipino comfort food like Adobo and Laing, but it also offers a variety of other options like Salo-Salo sa Bilao, or a feast of Filipino food, and we give you a taste.

Want to try Filipino martial arts? Majapahit Combat Arts is a local martial arts school, and they give us a lesson.

Ginang Filipinas-America is the largest pageant for Filipina women in the U.S., and Mrs. Philippines America Texas joins them to share how she’s helping to empower Filipinas to shine in our community.

Plus, it’s a magical Wednesday! Magician Nathan Coe Marsh is performing at the Magic Saloon this week, and we give you a sneak preview.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.