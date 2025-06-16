Easy, kid-friendly burrito bowls for summer

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a family pleaser that won’t break the bank, and kids love it.

Beef Loving Texans put a new spin on burrito bowls with the recipe below. It takes only 35 minutes to make and serves up to four people.

Recommended Videos

Pro tip: Look for pico de gallo at the grocery store or make your own (recipe below). If you like, garnish this hearty salad bowl with lime wedges and sprigs of fresh cilantro.

Beef Burrito Bowls with Avocado-Lime Crema

Ingredients:

1 lb. lean ground beef

Olive oil spray

1 large bell pepper, seeded and thinly sliced (color of your choice)

1/2 medium white onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup fresh lime juice, divided

1 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro

¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

½ tablespoon cumin

½ tablespoon paprika

1 (15-ounce) can pinto or black beans, rinsed and drained

¼ cup red or green salsa

1 large ripe but firm avocado, diced and divided

¼ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

2 large romaine hearts, spring mix, or spinach

2 cups cooked brown rice, warmed

1 cup pico de gallo

¼ cup crumbled queso fresco

Directions:

In a large skillet, cook beef over MEDIUM-HIGH heat until browned and cooked through, 6-8 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl.

Cooking Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Spray skillet with oil, add peppers and onions and continue cooking until golden brown and tender, 5-7 minutes more. Return beef to the skillet, stir in 2 tablespoons lime juice, cilantro, ½ teaspoon salt, chili powder, garlic powder, cumin, and paprika; stir to combine.

Meanwhile, toss together beans and salsa in a small pot and warm over MEDIUM-LOW heat.

In a medium bowl, mash together half of the avocado with yogurt, the remaining 2 tablespoons of lime juice and ¼ teaspoon of salt, and 2 tablespoons of water to make an avocado crema.

Arrange romaine in four bowls. Spoon over the beef and pepper mixture, beans, rice, pico de gallo, and remaining diced avocado, and then scatter over the queso fresco. Serve with avocado crema to drizzle over the top.

Pico de Gallo

Ingredients:

3 Roma tomatoes, chopped

½ small onion, chopped

1 jalapeño, chopped

1 tablespoon cilantro, chopped

Lime juice and salt to taste

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and stir.