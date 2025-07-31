As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, July 31, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., taco ‘bout a fun twist on your favorite foods: tacos and sushi.

Speaking of fun twists, we discovered some new and unique candle scents from H-E-B, leading to our Question of the Day: Which unique candle scent would you create? Let us know here, then look for your answer on this morning’s show.

Do you like fun food combos? Tacos Y Sushi Culichi certainly does. This local food truck serves up delicious combos like tacos and fried sushi.

Need a recipe for your next gathering? Check out a classic beef kabob recipe from Beef Loving Texans that is sure to make you a memorable chef here.

Shop local and support women in San Antonio. Elysia Collective Co. houses 20 women-owned businesses. We take you inside.

This local spot is perfect for date nights, dinner parties, or a casual lunch. Intercontinental San Antonio River Walk is serving 5-star summer dishes that will leave you coming back for more.

