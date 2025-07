Classic Beef Kabobs

SAN ANTONIO – Steaks & tacos are a go-to for summer grilling but Beef Loving Texans is bringing back a classic. Check out one of the original bbq on a stick items - Kabobs.

Ingredients:

1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak cut 1-inch thick

8 ounces mushrooms

1 medium red, yellow, or green bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 medium red onion, cut into 1-inch pieces

Salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano or 1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions:

Cut beef Top Sirloin Boneless steak into 1-inch pieces. Combine seasoning ingredients in large bowl. Add beef, mushrooms, bell pepper pieces and onion pieces; toss to coat. Cooking Tip: One pound beef Tenderloin Steak cut 1-inch thick may be used.

Alternately thread beef and vegetable pieces evenly onto eight 12-inch metal skewers, leaving small spaces between pieces.Cooking Tip: Eight 12-inch bamboo skewers may be substituted for metal skewers. Soak bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes before using; drain.

Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill kabobs, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 9 to 11 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. Season kabobs with salt, as desired.

Cooking Tip: To broil, place kabobs on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Broil 9 to 12 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once.