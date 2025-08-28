As seen on SA Live - Thursday, August 28, 2025

The Sotomayor Wildcats will face the Clark Cougars in the 2025 KSAT Pigskin Classic on Thursday, Aug. 28.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we get you pumped up for the KSAT Pigskin Classic!

The fourth annual KSAT Pigskin Classic will kick off tonight at 7 p.m. at Dub Farris Stadium, featuring the Sotomayor Wildcats against the Clark Cougars.

Recommended Videos

We’re live this morning from Sotomayor and Clark high schools, bringing you all the excitement ahead of the big game.

The KSAT Sports and News teams will kick off tonight’s coverage live at 6:30 p.m. The SA Live team will be there for meet-and-greets before the game.

The matchup will air live on KSAT, KSAT+, KSAT.com and the BGC app from 7 to 10 p.m.

We want to see your school spirit! Share photos of your student athletes, band members, dance and cheer groups, etc., here, then look for your kiddos later on this morning’s show.

Speaking of school spirit, another big high school football game is coming up this weekend, pitting Southside against Somerset in the Battle of 1604. Somerset students join us for a hype session before the game.

Did you know Starline Costumes creates mascots for teams and businesses across the country? Jen introduces us to their mascot maker. They even made KSAT Mic, who will be at the KSAT Pigskin Classic tonight.

Plus, Jada takes us to San Antonio’s only Michelin-starred restaurant, Mixtli, in a brand-new Jada Picks It. You’ll want to rush over to try these sips!

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.