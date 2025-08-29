As seen on SA Live - Friday, August 29, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we’re taking you inside San Japan 2025! Plus, Labor Day travel to the Texas coast and more.

In honor of San Japan and anime, who's your favorite animated character?

Are you going to San Japan at Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center this weekend? It’s the largest anime and gaming convention in South Texas. Jen and Jada take us there to check out the activations, cosplay, gaming and more.

A few of the vendors, activations and participants we’re highlighting today include Free Play Arcade, Nomad Mobile Laser Tag, Itasha Wonderland and virtual YouTubers called VTubers.

SA Vibes highlights a band that spans from anime obsession to math rock progression. We hear a song from Roshii.

Looking for an adventure on the coast this Labor Day weekend? My Curly Adventures gives us a roundup of fun things to do in Corpus Christi.

Speaking of things to do, there are a ton of free events and fun activities around San Antonio this weekend. You can find a list here.

