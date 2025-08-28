🏈 Things to do this weekend: KSAT Pigskin Classic, San Japan, Kendall County Fair

Labor Day weekend is here, and there are plenty of exciting events to enjoy across the San Antonio area.

High school football fans can catch the fourth annual KSAT Pigskin Classic on Thursday, featuring the Sotomayor Wildcats and Clark Cougars.

Also, this weekend, watch a large colony of bats take to the sky at the Natural Bridge Caverns during the Bat Flight & Cave Tour.

Here’s what’s happening this weekend in the San Antonio area.

Thursday, Aug. 28

CITIZEN SOLDIER: The rock band will perform at 7 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available The rock band will perform at 7 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets are available online

KSAT PIGSKIN CLASSIC: The Sotomayor Wildcats and the Clark Cougars will face off at 7 p.m. at Dub Farris Stadium during the The Sotomayor Wildcats and the Clark Cougars will face off at 7 p.m. at Dub Farris Stadium during the KSAT Pigskin Classic . Fans who would like to attend the game can purchase tickets through the Sonia Sotomayor or Clark athletic ticket platforms.

Happening over the weekend:

BAT FLIGHT & CAVE TOUR: See the largest colony of bats in the world take to the skies from Aug. 30-31 at Natural Bridge Caverns. For tickets and more information, click See the largest colony of bats in the world take to the skies from Aug. 30-31 at Natural Bridge Caverns. For tickets and more information, click here

BIG BUGS AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs, animatronic insects, until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. Click The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs, animatronic insects, until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. Click here to learn more.

KENDALL COUNTY FAIR: The 119th annual Kendall County Fair is set to return from Aug. 29-31 at the Kendall County Fairgrounds, 1307 River Road in Boerne. The fair will, of course, include the rodeo, a salsa contest and more. Click The 119th annual Kendall County Fair is set to return from Aug. 29-31 at the Kendall County Fairgrounds, 1307 River Road in Boerne. The fair will, of course, include the rodeo, a salsa contest and more. Click here for more information.

LABOR DAY ARTISAN SHOW: Vendors will be along the River Walk for the Labor Day Artisan Show from Aug. 29 through Sept. 1. More information is available Vendors will be along the River Walk for the Labor Day Artisan Show from Aug. 29 through Sept. 1. More information is available here

LABOR DAY CELEBRATION: The three-day celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Historic Market Square, 514 West Commerce St. A free cotton candy and snacks giveaway will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, click The three-day celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Historic Market Square, 514 West Commerce St. A free cotton candy and snacks giveaway will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, click here

RED, WHITE, & BBQ: SeaWorld San Antonio will host its Red, White & BBQ event through Sept. 1 on weekends and Labor Day, offering guests a food and sampler lanyard for barbecue enthusiasts. Click SeaWorld San Antonio will host its Red, White & BBQ event through Sept. 1 on weekends and Labor Day, offering guests a food and sampler lanyard for barbecue enthusiasts. Click here for more details.

SAN JAPAN: The largest anime and gaming convention returns to the Henry B. González Convention Center from Aug. 29-31. Tickets are still available The largest anime and gaming convention returns to the Henry B. González Convention Center from Aug. 29-31. Tickets are still available here

Friday, Aug. 29

SUMMER REWIND: The Texas Market will host Summer Rewind at the Springs from 6-10 p.m. at Civic Park at Hemisfair. There will be over 30 local vendors, music, food and more. Click The Texas Market will host Summer Rewind at the Springs from 6-10 p.m. at Civic Park at Hemisfair. There will be over 30 local vendors, music, food and more. Click here for more information.

Saturday, Aug. 30

MARKET DAYS: Visit Visit Pearl for the Farmers Market every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to shop for local produce and meat. Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Parkway.

Sunday, Aug. 31

SUPERHERO SUNDAYS: If you’re wondering where you can catch a free movie, the Rock at La Cantera will screen “The Dark Knight” at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

