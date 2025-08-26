That one time rapper Future sampled KSAT’s Steve Spriester in the song ‘Ridin Strikers’

SAN ANTONIO – It’s not every day that a KSAT employee gets sampled by a famous rapper in a hit album. Enter anchor Steve Spriester.

Spriester’s famous voice was featured in rapper Future’s 2020 song, “Ridin Strikers,” on the “High Off Life” album.

KSAT is bringing this infamous story back as Spriester prepares to leave the San Antonio TV station after 30 years. His last broadcast on KSAT is Wednesday, Aug. 27.

This week, KSAT is looking back at Spree’s legendary moments, from creating “Know My Neighborhood” and anchoring historic elections to having a spot in a rap album.

>> KSAT12 News anchor Steve Spriester to step down from local media, ending 30-year career at San Antonio station

Back in 2020, the sampling was a shock to Spriester as he found out on what was then Twitter.

Roughly 2 minutes, 35 seconds into the song, the longtime KSAT anchor can be heard talking about a bank robbery that occurred in San Antonio in July 2014.

Spriester’s voice can be heard in an interlude saying, “the police need your help in tracking down a suspect in a bank robbery this morning on the city’s North Side ... According to police, the suspect walked into the bank about 9 this morning, went straight to one of the tellers, handed over a note that said ‘put money in bag.’”

Watch the clip from the newscast below:

At the time, Spriester said his kids were “thrilled.”

“They’re calling me ‘Mr. Put Money in Bag,’” Spriester said.

“Ridin Strikers” is the fifth song on the album, which has 21 tracks and features rappers like Drake, Meek Mill, DaBaby, Young Thug and more.

You can listen to a clean version of the song below:

The explicit version of the song is below:

Read also: