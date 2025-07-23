KSAT anchor Steve Spriester reaches major milestone

SAN ANTONIO – On July 23, 1995, Steve Spriester walked through the doors of KSAT to begin a new job as a general assignments reporter. Today, he walks through the doors celebrating 30 years at the station.

Steve’s work over the last 30 years has made an impact throughout San Antonio and South Texas.

His documentary in 2005 on San Antonio’s hidden homeless population led to the creation of Haven for Hope. It was an issue he revisited in 2019.

Another series of stories helped lead to the creation of stroke centers in San Antonio.

In 2025, he honored the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam with a special that commemorated the Fall of Saigon in 1975.

Steve has covered numerous political conventions and presidential inaugurations. He has been at the forefront of KSAT’s coverage of significant events, from Spurs championships to tragedies like the Robb Elementary shooting and the recent Hill Country flooding.

While anchoring KSAT’s 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts, reporting has always been important to Steve.

He helped launch KSAT’s Know My Neighborhood series that took a closer look at the history and issues impacting neighborhoods all over San Antonio. He also spearheads KSAT’s election coverage through election night livestreams that concentrate on results, analysis, and reactions.

“Steve is such an integral part of KSAT, whether it’s in the studio or out on the street,” Ashley Parker, KSAT’s vice president and general manager, said. “He is the epitome of what KSAT represents. He cares so much for our communities and is always looking to tell the stories in the most compelling way possible. Today we celebrate Steve and his 30 years with us at KSAT.”

Steve was raised in Iowa and attended the University of Nebraska. One constant throughout his career has been his family. His wife, Nicole, is a journalist herself, and their three daughters were all born in San Antonio.

“He’s a Midwest guy,” Nicole said. “What you see is what you get. He would always do anything for us. If you asked him, he would say the three things important to him are me, the girls, and Nebraska Cornhusker football.”

Nicole and Steve helped start a nonprofit organization to help families in Haiti rebuild following the massive earthquake there in 2010. Steve’s family became a surrogate family for a young girl who was injured in the earthquake and was flown to San Antonio to recover from her injuries. Steve would later go to Haiti to help that young girl’s family and others rebuild.

“What makes Steve an exceptional journalist isn’t just a great delivery or on-camera presence (or even that hair). It’s his ability to identify areas of need and tell the stories that surround them,” Myra Arthur, Steve’s 6 p.m. co-anchor, said. “Steve finds the people impacted by the issue and gives them a voice with empathy and empowerment. And I think San Antonio is a better place for all of us because of that. I’m proud to call him my co-anchor and colleague but even luckier to call him a friend.”

KSAT congratulates Steve Spriester on 30 years in San Antonio!