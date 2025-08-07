KSAT12 News anchor Steve Spriester to step down from local media, ending 30-year career at San Antonio station

SAN ANTONIO – After more than 30 years of bringing the news of our community to homes across San Antonio and South Texas, KSAT12 News’ Steve Spriester is stepping away from the anchor desk. Steve, who joined KSAT12 in 1995, has been a steady presence for viewers, covering historic events, community milestones and personal stories that have shaped our region.

Throughout his esteemed career, Steve has anchored coverage of five NBA championships, an NBA All-Star Game, countless Fiesta parades and events, multiple presidential conventions, devastating floods and tragedies such as the Uvalde and Sutherland Springs shootings. He has also been a passionate advocate for community connection through projects like “Know My Neighborhood” and “Spriester Sessions.”

“Steve has been a cornerstone of San Antonio’s media landscape for over three decades. But beyond the headlines, he’s built deep relationships, listened to his community, and shared stories that have resonated with viewers,” said Ashley Parker, vice president and general manager of KSAT12. “While we’ll miss seeing him on the air, we are thrilled for Steve’s next chapter.”

KSAT 12 anchor Steve Spriester on the set of a "Know My Neighborhood" episode. (KSAT)

Steve’s journey at KSAT12 began in 1995 as a general assignment reporter. He quickly advanced, becoming weekend anchor in 1996, a weekday 6 p.m. anchor and investigative reporter in 1998, and ultimately, the anchor at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and “The Nightbeat” in 2000. Over the years, Steve has earned numerous awards for his reporting, including three Lone Star Emmy Awards, two Telly Awards, and recognition from the Texas AP for Best Newscast.

“It hasn’t been an easy decision to step away after all these years at KSAT12. The station has been my home, and I’m grateful for the support I’ve received,” Spriester said. “But it’s time for the next chapter. I am deeply thankful to the viewers and the community who have welcomed me into their homes, engaged with me on a personal level, and made San Antonio a better place.”

Steve will be joining Perfected Claims, a legal advocacy firm, as their head of strategic communications. Steve’s last broadcast on KSAT12 will be Aug. 27.

KSAT 12 anchors Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur in the studio. (KSAT)