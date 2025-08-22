Buc-ee’s partners with Texas A&M University to bring snacks, merchandise to campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Buc-ee’s fans in College Station will no longer have to drive for hours to purchase some of their favorite snacks, according to a news release.

The release said that beginning this week, Texas A&M University will be the first in the country to partner with Buc-ee’s.

The partnership brings over 45 of the store’s most famous products to three locations on the university’s main campus, the release stated.

Some of the products include Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s merchandise, beef jerky and other snacks.

The products will be available for purchase in the Aggie Express Commons, Aggie Express Hullabaloo and Creekside Market through Aggie Dining.

“As an Aggie, it’s incredibly special to bring Buc-ee’s to the heart of the campus,” said Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, founder and CEO of Buc-ee’s and a member of the Texas A&M Class of 1980. “We’re thrilled to share a little piece of Buc-ee’s with the Aggie Family every day.”

