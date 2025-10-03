As seen on SA Live - Friday, October 3, 2025

(Elsewhere Too, Copyright 2025 by Elsewhere Too.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we’re live with a first look at Elsewhere Too! Plus, What’s Cookin’ with NOLA chef Pieter Sypesteyn, Halloween treats and a chance to win SeaWorld tickets.

The anticipation reaches new heights at Elsewhere Too. This long-awaited bar and hangout spot is finally opening this weekend, with a 52-foot Ferris wheel, immersive art installations, fire pits, a flower tunnel and a spacious greenhouse for private events. Jada takes us there.

Another new spot to visit this weekend is TESO LIFE. It’s a new Japanese market opening at I-10 and De Zavala Road today at 11 a.m., and there’s already a line.

When you think of Halloween treats, you usually think of cupcakes and candy. But Asukar is bringing something absolutely diabolical. We can’t wait for you to see it.

We launch our new What’s Cookin’ series with chef Pieter Sypesteyn from NOLA Brunch & Beignets. Jen chats with him about what drives him in the kitchen and all things New Orleans.

Fiona takes us inside Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld San Antonio for a frightening look at this year’s spooky attractions.

