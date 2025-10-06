As seen on SA Live - Monday, October 6, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., easy autumn DIY face masks, a preview of San Antonio Beer Festival, vintage Halloween sweets, a rooftop coffee bar and more.

These Halloween treats are vintage delights. Adi Bear Sweets shares some scratch-made spooky sweets for the ghoulish season.

Jada takes us to new java heights at Helios Popup Coffee Bar at The Moon’s Daughters on the rooftop of Thompson San Antonio-Riverwalk.

It’s harvest time, and there are plenty of in-season fruits and veggies that are good for your skin. Simply Tiff’s shares some easy DIY face masks to level up your autumn skin care.

Looking for a great read for your kids? “Rosie’s Ranch Rescue” by Paige Murray is a new children’s book that teaches about courage and empathy. Fiona chats with the author.

Hundreds of breweries are getting ready for the 20th San Antonio Beer Festival, happening Oct. 18 at Civic Park at Hemisfair. Jen gives us a preview from Dos Sirenos Brewing.

