As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, October 7, 2025

NACO Mexican was voted the best food truck in San Antonio in 2025 SA Picks.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., it’s an extra special Taco Tuesday with the winning SA Picks food truck, Barbacoa & Big Red Festival and more.

It’s National Taco Day! Our Question of the Day: What’s your go-to taco order? Let us know here, then look for your answer on this morning’s show.

Speaking of tacos, we’re taking you to the winning food truck from this year’s SA Picks, NACO Mexican, where you can score a free taco today.

Taco Tuesday continues with an exciting preview of one of the most anticipated food festivals in our area, Barbacoa & Big Red Festival, coming up this weekend.

San Antonio Pets Alive will host its sixth annual Paws for Celebration Gala on Oct. 17. We get a sneak peek with some adorable, adoptable pets.

Get ready to crush your job search. We chat with one of the minds behind the book “Straight from the Grapevine: How to Crush Your Job Search,” Rachel Zaslansky Sheer.

We take you on a girls’ trip with Colleen Kelly and Pamela Holt. Kelly is the executive producer and host of “Family Travel with Colleen Kelly” and Holt is the executive producer and host of “Me, Myself & The World.” They’ve taken five trips together so far, and they share their list of best spots to visit with the girls in Galveston.

